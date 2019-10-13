Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos passes verdict on Barcelona star’s Spain Euro 2020 bid

Real Madrid and Spain captain Sergio Ramos has passed his verdict on Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati’s chances of making it to the country’s national team for UEFA Euro 2020.

The 16-year-old made his debut for Barcelona recently and has already appeared in five La Liga matches for the Catalan giants. He has scored twice and assisted another goal for the club.

Fati was recently cleared by FIFA and Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) to represent the country in international matches. He has also been given a call for the Spain Under-21 side. Ramos is of the opinion that it is up to the coach to decide whether he wants to have him in the national team.

The centre-back was all praise for the youngster and stated that he is a great player with ‘innate quality and unique speed’.

“I think he’s a great player with innate quality and unique speed. The coach will decide whether he’s ready for the national team or not,” Ramos said as reported by El Chiringuito.