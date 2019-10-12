Netherlands without Memphis Depay for Belarus qualifier

Netherlands moved top of Group C with a comeback win over Northern Ireland on Thursday but will be without Memphis Depay against Belarus.

Memphis Depay will miss Netherlands’ European Championship qualifier against Belarus due to injury.

The Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) confirmed Depay’s absence in a statement on Friday.

Lyon forward Depay scored twice as Ronald Koeman’s side came from behind to beat Northern Ireland last time out.

That win in Rotterdam means Netherlands, Northern Ireland and Germany each have 12 points in Group C, but Koeman will be without the 25-year-old for Sunday’s trip to Minsk.

“Memphis Depay will not be traveling with the Dutch national team to Belarus tomorrow,” the KNVB said.

“The Lyon attacker, who was twice on target against Northern Ireland in Rotterdam, is struggling with thigh complaints.”

Koeman has not called up a replacement, so he will take a squad of 22 players into the Belarus game.