WATCH: Fans hail Cristiano Ronaldo as he scores 699th career goal with a chip vs Luxembourg

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 699th career goal with a cheeky chip for Portugal against Luxembourg in UEFA Euro Qualifiers.

Ronaldo struck in the 65th minute to double his side’s lead after Bernardo Silva had given them the lead in the 16th minute itself. Goncalo Guedes scored the third goal in 89th minute to complete a 3-0 win for Portugal.

The Portuguese talisman fans were thrilled by his strike and took to Twitter to hail him. Here’s the goal and a peek into how his fans reacted after it.

 

