Manchester United fans slam club for selling Romelu Lukaku after he sets national team record

It’s all going wrong for Manchester United at the moment. The Red Devils have had their worst start to a league season in thirty years and are just two points above the relegation zone. Furthermore, they are currently in a goal-drought with strikers misfiring. Recently sold star, Romelu Lukaku, has given fans another reason to vent their anger at the club. 

Former Manchester United star, Romelu Lukaku, struck twice as Belgium beat San Marino nine-nil to secure their place in the 2020 UEFA Euro. The number nine also set a national record, when he became the first player to cross the fifty-goal mark for his country.

United fans after seeing Lukaku’s exploits, went on Twitter to slam the club for selling him prematurely. Here are some of the reactions:

Manchester United are facing a crisis up top at the moment. The Red Devils shipped Lukaku, along with Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan, but failed to replace either of them. As a result, they were left with Anthony Martial as the only recognized number 9, with 17-year-old Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford as replacements.

Martial suffered an injury in the third match of the season and has been sidelined since. Rashford and Greenwood have been asked to lead the line by Solskjaer in his absence but neither player has netted in the league since.

United are now said to be monitoring Mario Mandzukic’s situation at Juventus and could go in for the Croatian veteran striker in January.

