It’s all going wrong for Manchester United at the moment. The Red Devils have had their worst start to a league season in thirty years and are just two points above the relegation zone. Furthermore, they are currently in a goal-drought with strikers misfiring. Recently sold star, Romelu Lukaku, has given fans another reason to vent their anger at the club.

Former Manchester United star, Romelu Lukaku, struck twice as Belgium beat San Marino nine-nil to secure their place in the 2020 UEFA Euro. The number nine also set a national record, when he became the first player to cross the fifty-goal mark for his country.

United fans after seeing Lukaku’s exploits, went on Twitter to slam the club for selling him prematurely. Here are some of the reactions:

Romelu Lukaku has scored one and set up one for Belgium tonight, his 5th goal in 4 matches(for Belgium). Add that to the few he’s scored for Inter this season.

But Ole sold his best forward(without a replacement) because he doesn’t fit his style/have the Man United DNA. 🤡#MUFC — GIDIONIBLOG (@gidioniblog) October 10, 2019

What a pity for @ManUtd fans.. Lukaku would have been the only player trending positively in the club by now. But, some set of clowns said he doesn't have United DNA.. Look at it now 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/7M9vfm5Nla — 3pleseven Realtor (@Afematic7) October 11, 2019

Lukaku again . Even at United I rated him . Look at them now can’t do a thing he still got one in two for them . The guy is just goals . No debating it . He’s the best striker suited for the international game . Freakish record . Starting to question if he could reach 100 — Jake griffett (@griffett_jake) October 10, 2019

Romelu Lukaku is the first Belgian 🇧🇪 to reach 50goals for the National team!

He’s done it in just 85appearances!!!

How did Manchester United fans and board members including their owners think this guy was Utd’s problem upfront?#Legend pic.twitter.com/8ilu4XQmzY — Oni Of Ogun (@OlukayodeOni) October 11, 2019

Lukaku scoring using his weaker foot. Everything about him is flourishing since he left Manchester united. #BELSMR — johnson (@coded336) October 10, 2019

So Ed Woodward sells lukaku (the one possible player who could head such crosses in the net) without signing a replacement which leads us to an unbelievably low iq CF who can't even make sense where he's supposed to be in the box. My football club. #MUFC @ManUtd https://t.co/QXnzmLXd48 — Jwalin Red Devil🔰 (@Jwalin13) October 11, 2019

Lukaku one goal and one assist in 2 mins for Belgium. But somehow he's deadwood for Manchester United.#Euros — Tokyo's bf (@i__amchris) October 10, 2019

The supposedly not good enough Perisic and Lukaku have scored as many goals tonight as Manchester United have in 5 games Hope this helps — Mike (@MikeLUHG_) October 10, 2019

Manchester United are facing a crisis up top at the moment. The Red Devils shipped Lukaku, along with Alexis Sanchez to Inter Milan, but failed to replace either of them. As a result, they were left with Anthony Martial as the only recognized number 9, with 17-year-old Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford as replacements.

Martial suffered an injury in the third match of the season and has been sidelined since. Rashford and Greenwood have been asked to lead the line by Solskjaer in his absence but neither player has netted in the league since.

United are now said to be monitoring Mario Mandzukic’s situation at Juventus and could go in for the Croatian veteran striker in January.