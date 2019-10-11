WATCH: Matthijs de Ligt commits two errors in 10 seconds, fans label him ‘a fraud’

A bizarre situation unfurled at De Kuip in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on Thursday, as the hosts played against Northern Ireland in a Group C match of the UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifiers – Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt committed two defensive errors within a space of just ten seconds, to gift a goal to the visitors.

Watch the videos below:

Northern Ireland are 10 minutes away from beating Netherlands away 😱#Euro2020pic.twitter.com/FIakgrIOEk — GiveMeSport Football (@GMS__Football) October 10, 2019

2 pieces of poor defending from De Ligt gives Northern Ireland a shock lead against Netherlands #TBGPOD pic.twitter.com/MOWMJbo6gD — The Beautiful Game Podcast (@Podcast_TBG) October 10, 2019

As you can see, de Ligt is widely regarded as one of the finest centre-backs in world football right now, but he clearly did not live up to his billing on the above goal.

De Ligt and his teammate Daley Blind failed to clear a cross, which was then collected by Northern Ireland’s Stuart Dallas. The winger then stood the ball up for his teammate Josh Magennis, who rose above de Ligt before steering his header beyond The Netherlands’ goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and into the bottom left corner from close range.

The goal helped the visitors gain a shock lead over their very strong opponents, with just fifteen minutes of play remaining.

Meanwhile, fans also started slamming the £70million-rated defender, for his poor show during the game. Check out some of the reactions down below:

De Ligt is the ultimate fraud. pic.twitter.com/dDsP3RFEvA — Theo (@Thogden) October 10, 2019

One season wonder — YESSIR (@yahiaaali1) October 10, 2019

He was never above average. Goals covering his performances — King LUIS (@SPfcb10) October 10, 2019

he always was error-prone — Ainal Fadly (@vanFadly) October 10, 2019

All over the news. De Ligt an Blind were dramatic defenders. Luuk De Jong and Memphis Depay spare Netherlands' blushes with late goals against Northern Ireland #NEDNIR — De VAR (@DeVAR46039542) October 11, 2019

I'm still not sure what Blind and De Ligt were doing for the Northern Ireland goal. — Matt (@FalseFMatt) October 10, 2019

De Ligt vs Northern Ireland pic.twitter.com/XDWXaNYGF6 — ¹⁴ (@AymericRole) October 10, 2019

De Ligt Highlights vs. Northern Ireland (H) pic.twitter.com/98QmYNvxnK — Liam (@mcfcIiam_) October 10, 2019

All the hype Van Dijk and De Ligt get and they concede to Northern Ireland 🤷🏻‍♂️🤣🤣 — Liam (@liamjpn) October 10, 2019

Northern Ireland!! Lead at the Netherlands. Blind and de Ligt poor. Another very good performance from this campaigns Iceland. What an upset this would be. #Euro2020Qualifiers — Gareth Wheeler (@GarethWheeler) October 10, 2019

Delirium in the away end after Magennis scores with @NorthernIreland's first effort on target. A horrible De Ligt slice created the opportunity, with Magennis heading in when Dallas floated the ball over to the far post. #NEDNIR #GAWA — Ian Parker (@iparkysport) October 10, 2019

De Ligt looked worse than Mulgrew there 😂😂 Northern Ireland are superb — Jamesy (@Jamesy54379417) October 10, 2019

The Dutch in bother. Poor defending from De Ligt and co. Northern Ireland 1-0 up #NEDNIR — Raf Diallo (@Raftastico) October 10, 2019

De ligt declining so hard and quickly at such a young age 😳 Strings of bad mistakes to gift Northern Ireland a 1 goal lead — Dev (@CFC_Dev) October 10, 2019

Northern Ireland scores all because De Ligt couldn't clear the ball properly. — P🎃trick ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (@LFCPatrick91) October 10, 2019

Dutch are losing to Northern Ireland and it’s all de ligt faults — Meruem (@yxqxb) October 10, 2019

Was he trying to catch the ball to prevent the header or what 😂 this boy — Kay 💧 (@Kaypoisson1) October 10, 2019

However, the 20-year-old former AFC Ajax star was eventually bailed out by the likes of Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong – Depay scored twice and de Jong added a third, to help The Netherlands post an important victory.

With four wins and a loss from five games, the Oranje are on top of Group C, and with the win on Thursday, they put themselves in a prime position to qualify for EURO 2020.