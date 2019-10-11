EURO |

WATCH: Matthijs de Ligt commits two errors in 10 seconds, fans label him ‘a fraud’

WATCH: Matthijs de Ligt commits two errors in 10 seconds, fans label him 'a fraud'

A bizarre situation unfurled at De Kuip in Rotterdam, The Netherlands on Thursday, as the hosts played against Northern Ireland in a Group C match of the UEFA EURO 2020 Qualifiers – Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt committed two defensive errors within a space of just ten seconds, to gift a goal to the visitors.

Watch the videos below:

As you can see, de Ligt is widely regarded as one of the finest centre-backs in world football right now, but he clearly did not live up to his billing on the above goal.

De Ligt and his teammate Daley Blind failed to clear a cross, which was then collected by Northern Ireland’s Stuart Dallas. The winger then stood the ball up for his teammate Josh Magennis, who rose above de Ligt before steering his header beyond The Netherlands’ goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen and into the bottom left corner from close range.

The goal helped the visitors gain a shock lead over their very strong opponents, with just fifteen minutes of play remaining.

Meanwhile, fans also started slamming the £70million-rated defender, for his poor show during the game. Check out some of the reactions down below:

 

However, the 20-year-old former AFC Ajax star was eventually bailed out by the likes of Memphis Depay and Luuk de Jong – Depay scored twice and de Jong added a third, to help The Netherlands post an important victory.

With four wins and a loss from five games, the Oranje are on top of Group C, and with the win on Thursday, they put themselves in a prime position to qualify for EURO 2020.

Comments