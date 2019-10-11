Charlie Mulgrew: Players responsible for heavy Scotland loss

Charlie Mulgrew says the players were devastated after Scotland suffered a 4-0 defeat to Russia in Moscow.

Scotland captain Charlie Mulgrew said the players have to take responsibility for the Tartan Army’s 4-0 defeat to Russia in Moscow.

The Scots’ hopes of automatic qualification for Euro 2020 ended, as they conceded four second-half goals to lose a fourth consecutive game in all competitions, trailing Russia by 12 points with three games to play.

It means March’s playoffs, which Scotland qualified for by virtue of winning their Nations League group, is the remaining hope of making the tournament this summer.

It’s been a disappointing qualification campaign for Scotland who sit fifth in Group I behind Cyprus and Kazakhstan, with only San Marino below them and Mulgrew said the team must move on from the setback.

“It’s the players’ responsibility. We were sitting with a game plan and we followed it up until 60 minutes when we were fine and then we didn’t do the basics. That’s happened a few times now,” he told Sky Sports.

FULL TIME | Russia 4 – 0 Scotland It is all over in Moscow. Goals for Dzyuba, Ozdoev and Golovin give the home side win. pic.twitter.com/GV3MPhSNAM — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 10, 2019

“We are disappointed we were in the game for 59 minutes and then gave away a bad goal. And then they scored from the edge of the box with a good finish. They are a top quality side and it’s one we need to look back on and do things better.

“We are gutted, devastated and we need to get a move on fast and get onto the next game as quick as we can.”

Scotland finish the qualifying campaign with games against San Marino, Cyprus and Kazakhstan, before the playoffs next year offer a final chance of making June’s European Championships.