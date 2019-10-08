Germany call up Koch and Rudy

Already without Toni Kroos due to injury, Germany coach Joachim Low has opted to bring Robin Koch and Sebastian Rudy into his squad.

Sebastian Rudy is back in the Germany squad, with Joachim Low also calling up uncapped defender Robin Koch.

Midfielder Rudy has not played for his country since November 2018 but after helping Hoffenheim win at former club and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich on Saturday has earned a recall from Low.

Germany are without Toni Kroos for games against Argentina and Estonia after the Real Madrid midfielder pulled out through injury, while Cologne left-back Jonas Hector also withdrew.

Manchester City’s Ilkay Gundogan is a doubt to face Argentina in a friendly on Wednesday due to a muscle problem and Timo Werner is yet to join the squad because he has flu.

Matthias Ginter was another absentee from the group that met on Monday as the Borussia Monchengladbach player has a shoulder injury.

Low previously called up Suat Serdar of Schalke and Bayer Leverkusen’s Nadiem Amiri, with the duo in line for their first senior appearances for the national team.

Freiburg’s Koch is another potential debutant with the defender, Amiri and Serdar all part of the Germany squad that reached the final of this year’s European Under-21 Championship.

After facing Argentina – who are without Lionel Messi – Germany travel to Tallinn for a Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia on Sunday.

Germany are level on points with Northern Ireland at the top of Group C despite a 4-2 home loss to Netherlands last month.