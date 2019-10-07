Injured Delph withdraws from England squad

Everton midfielder Fabian Delph is yet to play in England’s Euro 2020 qualifying campaign and has pulled out of the squad through injury.

England will be without Fabian Delph for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers after he pulled out of Gareth Southgate’s squad.

The Everton midfielder was hurt towards the end of the Toffees’ 1-0 Premier League loss away to Burnley on Saturday.

Everton said the 29-year-old has a muscle injury and will be assessed by the club’s medical staff.

England, who face a double-header of away games against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria, have not called up a replacement.