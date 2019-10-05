Zaniolo returns to Italy squad as Di Lorenzo gets first call-up

Giovanni Di Lorenzo is the only new face in the Italy squad and there is no return for Daniele De Rossi, but Nicolo Zaniolo is recalled.

Nicolo Zaniolo has earned a recall to the Italy squad, but injury appears to have ended Daniele De Rossi’s hopes of an incredible return.

Zaniolo broke into the senior Azzurri set-up last season after impressing for Roma following a move from Inter as part of the deal to take Radja Nainggolan to San Siro.

The 20-year-old earned two caps but was left out of Roberto Mancini’s squad in September.

However, having made eight appearances in all competitions at club level this season, scoring once in the Europa League, Zaniolo is back in the fold for Euro 2020 qualifiers against Greece and Liechtenstein.

While a current Roma star is included, a former Giallorossi icon misses out, with De Rossi absent following reports he was set to return almost two years on from his international retirement.

The 36-year-old midfielder picked up a hamstring injury with club Boca Juniors last month and is not involved.

The only new face in the group is Napoli right-back Giovanni Di Lorenzo, although he was involved in a training camp in April.

Forwards Moise Kean, Patrick Cutrone and Andrea Pinamonti are all in the under-21 squad.

Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup but have six wins from six in Euro 2020 qualifying to sit top of Group J.

With third-placed Armenia nine points behind and only four matches to play, Mancini’s men could secure their place at the finals in the coming international break.

Italy squad: Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta), Alex Meret (Napoli), Salvatore Sirigu (Torino); Francesco Acerbi (Lazio), Cristiano Biraghi (Inter), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Danilo D’Ambrosio (Inter), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (Napoli), Alessandro Florenzi (Roma), Armando Izzo (Torino), Gianluca Mancini (Roma), Alessio Romagnoli (AC Milan), Leonardo Spinazzola (Roma); Nicolo Barella (Inter), Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus), Bryan Cristante (Roma), Jorginho (Chelsea), Stefano Sensi (Inter), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain), Nicolo Zaniolo (Roma); Andrea Belotti (Torino), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina), Stephan El Shaarawy (Shanghai Shenhua), Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg), Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli).