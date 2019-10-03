Southgate calls Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori into England squad

Tammy Abraham, Fikayo Tomori and James Maddison are all in the England squad, while Dele Alli, Jesse Lingard and Kyle Walker miss out.

Chelsea duo Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have won call-ups to the England squad to face the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

Abraham has emphatically grasped his elevation to Frank Lampard’s first XI at Stamford Bridge, scoring seven goals in as many Premier League appearances this season.

The 22-year-old striker will now hope to add to his two previous senior caps – won in 2017 friendlies, which means he is still eligible to represent Nigeria – during the forthcoming away Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Centre-back Tomori is another of the Chelsea youngsters to have taken the opportunities afforded by his club’s transfer ban. He is one of three uncapped players in Gareth Southgate’s squad, alongside fellow centre-back Tyrone Mings and Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, who has proved one of the early stars of the Premier League season.

Mings and Maddison were included in the party for last month’s home wins over Bulgaria and Kosovo, but did not see any playing time.

Dele Alli and Jesse Lingard are the most notable omissions amid poor form for Tottenham and Manchester United respectively.

Kyle Walker misses out as he did in September, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier the right-backs selected, although there is a recall for his former Manchester City team-mate Fabian Delph, who is enjoying regular first-team action once again at Everton.

Here it is: your #ThreeLions squad for this month’s #EURO2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria!https://t.co/uuLf9zGD3g — England (@England) October 3, 2019

England are top of Group A, having won all four of their qualifiers to date.

England squad: Tom Heaton (Aston Villa), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Danny Rose (Tottenham), Fikayo Tomori (Chelsea), Kieran Trippier (Atletico Madrid); Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Everton), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester City), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Harry Winks (Tottenham); Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth).