Jose Mourinho states what he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo will be doing at 50

Cristiano Ronaldo got football fans talking once more, as he hit four goals past Lithuania in a UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier. The Portugal international earned plaudits from everywhere, including his former manager, Jose Mourinho.

Jose Mourinho has revealed what he thinks Cristiano Ronaldo will be doing at fifty. The Portugal international, who was under Mourinho’s tutelage for three years at Real Madrid, will still be scoring according to his former mentor.

“What Cristiano does, does not surprise me,” Mourinho told TV channel 11. (via Mirror)

“At 34, he is a top player, who plays in a top team and has top ambitions.

“It does not surprise me because he is a case study in genetic terms, and mentality as well.