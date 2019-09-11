Cristiano Ronaldo reveals next target after breaking international goal-scoring record

Portugal had Cristiano Ronaldo to thank once more as the five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored four goals to help them past Lithuania. In doing so, Ronaldo broke a record set by Robbie Keane. Post-match, the Juventus star revealed his next target.

Cristiano Ronaldo added yet another record to his already impressive resume, as he surpassed Robbie Keane to become the highest scorer in the European Qualifiers history. The Juventus star then revealed that his next aim is to help his side qualify for the UEFA Euro 2020.

“I’m having a good time, but the team was doing very well too,” said Ronaldo after the match. (via Mirror)

“I am happy and enjoying this moment, not because I scored the goals, but because of the level, we have been able to demonstrate in recent years.

“It is up to me to continue helping the national team.

“The hardest thing was winning in Serbia, and it was important to continue with a triumph here.

“We are closer, we have two games – one at home and one away – and I think if we win one of those matches it’s enough.”

With their two international fixtures behind them, Portugal stars disseminate and return to their respective clubs until the next break. The Euro 2016 winners will next play Luxembourg on October 11 before facing Ukraine on October 14. A couple of wins, along with other results going their way, would seal Euro 2020 qualification for Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.