Deschamps to discuss penalties with Griezmann after latest miss

Didier Deschamps and Antoine Griezmann are set to discuss penalties after the France forward’s latest miss.

France coach Didier Deschamps admitted he would discuss penalties with Antoine Griezmann, but backed the forward to continue taking spot-kicks.

Griezmann missed a second penalty in as many games, failing to convert in a 3-0 win over Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifying on Tuesday.

The Barcelona forward was far more convincing at last year’s World Cup, converting three penalties during France’s run to the title.

Those efforts have Deschamps upbeat about Griezmann from the spot, but the coach admitted he would hold talks with the 28-year-old.

“Antoine, he doesn’t gamble. When he had to score them, he scored them,” he said, via RMC Sport.

“When they were decisive, he didn’t tremble. It remains two failures.

“I will talk about it perhaps with him knowing, if there is another to shoot in October, he’ll be there.”

Griezmann became the first France player to miss two consecutive penalties over the past 10 seasons, having scored his first seven for his nation.

France are top of Group H in qualifying after collecting 15 points from six games.