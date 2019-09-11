Cristiano Ronaldo: I’m happy and enjoying this moment

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo revelled in his four-goal haul in a thrashing of Lithuania.

Ronaldo starred for the reigning European champions in the Group B clash in Vilnius, taking his tally to 93 international goals.

The 34-year-old was happy for his team after the huge win lifted second-placed Portugal onto eight points.

“I’m having a good time, but the team was doing very well too,” Ronaldo told reporters.

“I am happy and enjoying this moment, not because I scored the goals, but because of the level we have been able to demonstrate in recent years.

“It is up to me to continue helping the national team.”

After back-to-back draws to start their campaign, Portugal recorded much-needed wins over Serbia and Lithuania.

Um apoio incansável nas bancadas e mais uma noite de sonho de CR7! Somámos mais 3 pontos Rumo ao Europeu! @EuroQualifiers #TodosPortugalpic.twitter.com/xkQmXB0F7F — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) September 10, 2019

Ronaldo feels Portugal – in second spot and holding a game in hand – are closing in on a place at next year’s showpiece tournament.

“The hardest thing was winning in Serbia, and it was important to continue with a triumph here,” he said.

“We are closer, we have two games – one at home and one away – and I think if we win one of those matches it’s enough.”

Portugal host Luxembourg and visit group leaders Ukraine next month.