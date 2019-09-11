France 3-0 Andorra: Les Bleus triumph despite another Griezmann penalty miss

Antoine Griezmann missed another penalty as France made hard work of beating a side ranked 133 places below them in the world.

Kingsley Coman, Clement Lenglet and Wissam Ben Yedder were on target as a below-par France registered a 3-0 win over Andorra in Euro 2020 qualifying at the Stade de France on Tuesday.

Fresh from his two goals in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Albania, Coman opened the scoring after 18 minutes with a cool finish.

Antoine Griezmann missed his second penalty in three days soon after but teed up Lenglet early in the second half to double Les Bleus’ advantage, before Ben Yedder’s late third.

The win means France are level on 15 points with Group H leaders Turkey, three points ahead of third-place Iceland.

France were far from their fluid best in the opening stages, with their less illustrious opponents comfortably keeping them at arm’s length.

They did find a way through in the 18th minute, though, Coman latching onto Jonathan Ikone’s pass, taking a touch and then clipping over Josep Gomes.

Moments after pawing away Olivier Giroud’s instinctive half-volley, the Andorra goalkeeper had a moment to savour.

Moises San Nicolas pulled down Griezmann in the area in the 28th minute, but the Barcelona forward saw his resulting spot-kick superbly kept out by Gomes.

Perhaps frustrated with his side’s inability to break down Andorra’s stubborn defence, Raphael Varane tried his luck from 30 yards. Gomes was equal to it, though, tipping over to ensure the visitors went into the break just one goal behind.

France started the second half in more positive fashion and were rewarded in the 52nd minute when Lenglet headed home Griezmann’s free-kick from six yards.

Gomes then kept out Coman’s header, which looked destined for the top corner, before Moussa Sissoko thumped a header of his own against the crossbar from point-blank range.

Coman then scooped an effort onto the crossbar before substitute Ben Yedder added a third in stoppage time, slotting home after Nabil Fekir’s free-kick had been parried into his path.

What does it mean? Les Bleus march on but fail to impress

France were by far the dominant team but will have expected to register a more handsome scoreline against such limited opponents. As it is, a fifth win in six games means Group H is finely poised, with Iceland ready to pounce if Didier Deschamps’ side or Turkey slip up.

Coman cements his place

Before the weekend, the Bayern Munich winger had not scored for his country since March 2016. He has added three goals to that tally over this international break and looks very much at home in the World Cup winners’ starting XI.

Griezmann’s blushes spared

It has been a week to forget for the Barcelona star. He laughed off his second penalty miss in consecutive games, seemingly confident that he would have plenty more chances to get on the scoresheet. He did not.

What’s next?

France face a huge double header next month, taking on Iceland and Turkey within the space of three days. Andorra also face Iceland in the next round of fixtures, following the visit of Moldova.