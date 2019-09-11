A 4-2 defeat in Armenia saw Robert Prosinecki resign as Bosnia-Herzegovina coach, but he will now be staying in his post.

Robert Prosinecki will stay in charge of Bosnia-Herzegovina despite announcing his resignation after a 4-2 defeat away to Armenia.

Sunday’s Euro 2020 qualifier loss in Yerevan left Prosinecki’s side fourth in Group J with seven points from six fixtures.

Qualification for next year’s finals therefore looks a tall task but Prosinecki has agreed to stay on regardless.

“Considering the objective situation and the current state of affairs, and taking into account the real circumstances and qualitative arguments, it was concluded that the executive board gives full support to selector Robert Prosinecki until the end of the Euro 2020 qualification cycle, as defined in the signed contract,” said a statement released by the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday.

“With certainty, changing the coach at this point would not have a positive effect, and our chances of placement through the group stage are still possible, realistic and achievable.”

Bosnia, who must finish in the top two to qualify, return to action next month with games against second-placed Finland and Greece, who are fifth.