De Bruyne: Am I the world’s best player? Fortunately I don’t have to judge

Kevin De Bruyne discussed his form after leading Belgium to a 4-0 rout of Scotland in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Belgium and Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is just focused on playing well after it was put to him that he is the most in-form player in the world.

De Bruyne produced another scintillating display with three assists and a goal as Belgium eased past Scotland 4-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying on Monday.

The playmaker has also managed one goal and five assists for two-time reigning Premier League champions City this term.

“Fortunately I don’t have to judge that,” De Bruyne said when asked if there is anyone playing better than him at the moment.

“I just have to play well. I’m just content. I’m feeling good.

“I have already played many matches and am starting to come into my rhythm. That is important, because there are still many games to play.”

De Bruyne added: “When your career is over, you can see what you have done afterwards. But right now I just want to win competitions. The faster we do that, the better. That can also be very important for the rest of the season.”

Romelu Lukaku benefited from one of De Bruyne’s assists as he opened the scoring against Scotland in Glasgow.

Lukaku broke the deadlock in the ninth minute before Thomas Vermaelen, Toby Alderweireld and De Bruyne preserved Belgium’s 100 per cent record in Group I.

Inter striker Lukaku – Belgium’s all-time leading scorer – moved within one of his 50th international goal.

2018–>2019

Same result 4-0

1st goal in both games

Always put god first. pic.twitter.com/giWGAz2ydJ — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 9, 2019

“I’ll get to that 50th goal,” said Lukaku. “I have to say that I was more busy with the 30th, when I was able to break the record.

“I don’t dream about the 50. I really don’t. I’m relaxed. I am a killer on the field, but not next to it. I was happy with that goal. It was a long time ago that we had scored another goal on the counter. If we can play like this, we are deadly. The best counter-attacking team in the world.

“I am happy that I could give an assist to De Bruyne. He finished it nicely. The finish was more beautiful than the pass itself.”