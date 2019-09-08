Deschamps praises Coman after France brace

Kingsley Coman scored his first international goals since 2016, pleasing France coach Didier Deschamps.

France coach Didier Deschamps praised Kingsley Coman’s performance in a comfortable 4-1 win over Albania in Euro 2020 qualifying on Saturday.

Coman struck twice at the Stade de France to go with goals from Olivier Giroud and Jonathan Ikone, while Antoine Griezmann missed a penalty as the hosts cruised to victory in Group H.

The goals were the Bayern Munich attacker’s first at international level since March 2016 and Deschamps hailed the 23-year-old.

“It’s been a while since he’s with us. He was there before the Euros [in 2016] and before, younger,” he said, via L’Equipe.

“His match is more like what he has been doing for a year with Bayern Munich. He is more attracted to the goal and decisive.

“He always had this ability to destabilise the opponent … it’s nice to see him on such a level.”

France’s win moved them onto 12 points, the same tally as Turkey and Iceland at the halfway stage.

Deschamps’ men were stunned by Turkey in June and while the coach has been pleased with France’s response, he said the defeat would not be forgotten.

“We will not erase it. We had already answered three days later with the victory in Andorra,” he said.

“We cannot erase it and it will not compensate for what we did not do. We had not done anything good that night.

“[Against Albania] we put what we are used to putting, beyond the quality of football, in commitment and aggression.

“I had no doubt or fear that my group no longer has the capacity. They have already shown it enough times. It was early June, we will not stay on it.”

France host Andorra in their next outing on Tuesday.