France’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Albania briefly delayed after national anthem mix-up

France’s Euro 2020 qualifier with Albania was delayed following a bizarre mix-up with the visitors’ national anthem at the Stade de France.

Saturday’s match was set to kick-off at 20:45 local time in Paris, only for kick-off to be briefly put back when the wrong anthem was played over the stadium tannoy.

Instead of Albania’s national song, the anthem of Group H rivals Andorra was aired, much to the frustration of the visiting players and coaching staff, who refused to start proceedings.

The issue was raised with the referee and UEFA officials, with kick-off delayed until after the correct anthem had been played, though the stadium announcer then accidentally apologised to Armenia in another embarrassing moment.

An eventual seven-minute delay did little to unsettle the home side, as Kingsley Coman swept home to put the world champions into an early lead.