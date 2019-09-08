Gareth Southgate unconcerned by complacency despite demanding England improvements

England were sluggish at times in their Euro 2020 qualifier against Bulgaria, but Gareth Southgate does not put that down to complacency.

Gareth Southgate does not believe England had any issues with attitude or complacency in their 4-0 victory over Bulgaria.

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick – with two goals coming from the penalty spot – and set up Raheem Sterling to tap home as Southgate’s side made it three wins from three in Euro 2020 qualifying Group A.

England made a subdued start, however, with Jordan Pickford having to make an early save, and the goalkeeper came to the hosts’ aid again when he denied Wanderson after the restart.

Southgate acknowledged his side’s display was not a complete performance but insisted he saw no signs of complacency.

“I don’t think it’s attitude, certainly not complacency,” Southgate told ITV Sport.

“Every team is going to have some moments, you’ve just got to make sure you see it through. Generally pleased and some of our attacking play was very exciting.

“We can do better but of course a comprehensive win in the end. In a game like this you’ve got to make sure the concentration is 100 percent right, I always thought we’d have enough firepower to win it, but we can improve on what we did

“I think it improved as the game went on. We didn’t need to over complicate things really.

“A few too many touches, a few times a bit sloppy on the ball and credit to them, their formation caused us a few issues out of possession as well.”

While Kane will take the headlines, Sterling played a typically crucial role in England’s attack, teeing up the opener following a defensive mix-up from Bulgaria, before helping himself to a simple finish to make it 3-0.

“He’ll be disappointed he hasn’t got the hat-trick [instead of Kane] because he thrives on scoring goals,” Southgate said of the Manchester City forward.

“He was electric, right from the first whistle, a real danger all game.”

England continues their qualification campaign against Kosovo in Southampton on Tuesday.