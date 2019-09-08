Lingard ruled out of England’s Euro 2020 qualifiers

England forward Jesse Lingard has returned to Manchester United after falling ill in the build-up to Saturday’s clash with Bulgaria.

Jesse Lingard has been ruled out of England’s Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo through illness.

The midfielder was not named in the squad for Saturday’s visit of Bulgaria, with the Three Lions confirming soon after that he will return to Manchester United.

Lingard has endured a difficult start to the season with his club side, failing to make an impact in the Red Devils’ opening three games before being dropped to the substitutes’ bench for the draw with Southampton last weekend.

No timescale has been put on his return, but he will hope to be fit for United’s Premier League clash against Leicester City next Saturday.