Martinez criticises Belgium display despite 4-0 win over San Marino

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez acknowledged his side produced an unacceptable display against San Marino despite a 4-0 victory.

Martinez’s side are top of Euro 2020 Group I after they made it five victories from as many qualification matches.

However, Belgium’s performance against a spirited San Marino side, especially in a first half, was sluggish.

San Marino are bottom of the FIFA world rankings and have not earned a qualification point since November 2014 while Belgium are top of the rankings and reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

The scoreline was goalless for the first 43 minutes until Belgium opened the scoring for the penalty spot through Michy Batshuayi.

Second-half goals from Dries Mertens, Nacer Chadli and a second from Batshuayi sealed the result but Martinez was far from satisfied.

“I’m not happy with the way we played,” said Martinez, whose acknowledged his side must improve when they play Scotland at Hampden Park on Monday.

“It wasn’t good enough or up to our standard. It’s true in the first half we didn’t look like a team with direction.

“There was a lot of misunderstanding about what we asked for. It is true that it was not the usual team, but it’s crazy as we had to work to make the difference and keep the clean sheet.

“We wasted 45 minutes. It’s not what we are. We played as a group of individuals in the first half and as a team second half.

“It is not acceptable to see this kind of game. I take responsibility for that. I’m still happy to pocket the three points.”

San Marino frustrated Belgium for long periods although Batshuayi felt the margin of victory could have been greater had he been sharper.

Batshuayi has played just seven minutes for Chelsea this season when he came on as a late substitute in their 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

“The most important thing is that we won,” said the 25-year-old striker.

“San Marino was a tough opponent. We played a bad first half. On a good day I could have scored four or five goals, but I have not played for a while.”