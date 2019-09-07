Koeman applauds Netherlands’ resilience after Germany thriller

Netherlands rattled in four second-half goals against Germany, leaving Ronald Koeman impressed with their mental fortitude.

Ronald Koeman saluted Netherlands for the resilience they displayed in Friday’s hard-fought 4-2 win away to Germany in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Netherlands came out on top in a thrilling contest to keep their Euro 2020 qualification hopes well and truly alive, though it was rarely straightforward in Hamburg.

Serge Gnabry’s early goal had hosts Germany in the lead until just before the hour, only for Frenkie de Jong and a Jonathan Tah own goal to put Netherlands in front.

Toni Kroos equalised from the spot, but the Dutch simply had too much for Die Mannschaft, with Donyell Malen’s first international goal and Georginio Wijnaldum’s late strike sealing the win.

That moves Netherlands on to six points in Group C, though they are still six adrift of Northern Ireland, who have played a game more.

Fantastic night in Hamburg! Proud of the team, always trusted in a good result! #DutchLions

Een prachtige avond in Hamburg! Trots op het team, dat altijd bleef geloven in een goed resultaat! #Oranje pic.twitter.com/ivAGL7E8ir — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) September 6, 2019

“The team that has done the most to win has earned it,” Koeman said. “The Germans also had a number of good chances, but I found Germany waiting [for opportunities].

“We played to win the game more than they did. We kept our patience and while Germany had two good chances after the break, they maybe grew a little tired of closing all the gaps. In the second half they could no longer walk.

“In the first half we were not dangerous, we built it up a bit better in the second half. It turned out well.

“We have resilience, that’s great in this team. We have faith and are at peace.”

Netherlands return to action on Monday away to Estonia, while Northern Ireland and Germany – the top two – face each other.