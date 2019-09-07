Germany 2-4 Netherlands: Donyell Malen’s dream debut helps settle Group C thriller

Northern Ireland are three points clear atop Group C after Germany lost 4-2 at home to Netherlands.

Donyell Malen scored on his international debut and Georginio Wijnaldum struck in added time as Netherlands beat Germany 4-2 away in a classic clash in Euro 2020 qualifying on Friday.

Nico Schulz struck late to give Germany a 3-2 victory in Amsterdam earlier in the group stage but the tables were turned at Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion.

Toni Kroos’ penalty levelled the game at 2-2 but Malen’s volley wrapped up a clinical break to give Ronald Koeman’s side the lead before Wijnaldum made sure of the points.

Manuel Neuer denied Memphis Depay in a frantic first few minutes and the deadlock was broken at the other end moments later.

Joshua Kimmich’s pass sent Lukas Klostermann through on goal only for his shot to be hit straight into Jasper Cillessen’s chest, with Serge Gnabry on hand to turn in the rebound.

Serge Gnabry has now scored 8 goals in his first 9 games for Germany#EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/4yZRex6wJe — UEFA EURO 2020 (@UEFAEURO) September 6, 2019

Germany continued to dominate and only Cillessen’s excellent 42nd-minute save from Marco Reus ensured the score remained 1-0 at the break.

Neuer pushed away a Quincy Promes drive after the restart but the Bayern goalkeeper was beaten in the 59th minute, Frenkie de Jong firing home after Jonathan Tah missed Ryan Babel’s cross.

Tah then bundled into his own goal as Netherlands moved in front, though Germany were quickly back on level terms when Kroos converted a penalty that was harshly given for an inadvertent handball in the box by Matthijs de Ligt.

But just like in March there would be late drama, Wijnaldum teeing up debutant Malen for a fine finish then converting Depay’s brilliant low cross himself to seal a fine win that leaves Northern Ireland three points clear at the top of the section.

What does it mean? Hopes alive for Koeman’s men

Defeat in Hamburg would have been a blow for Netherlands’ hopes of reaching next year’s European Championship, but Group C is shaping up beautifully as teams approach the midway point of their qualifying campaigns. Germany remain in a strong position despite this loss.

De Jong off the mark

Not only did De Jong score his first Netherlands goal, the Barcelona midfielder dictated play in midfield on what was only his 10th international appearance. It is a year exactly since De Jong made his Oranje debut, but the 22-year-old is already arguably the key man for his country.

1 – Exactly one year after his debut for @OnsOranje, Frenkie de Jong is set to play his 10th match for the Dutch NT; over the last year F. De Jong is the outfield player with the most recoveries (52) and successful passes on the opposition half (313) for the Netherlands. Wave. pic.twitter.com/GNPN9X48f5 — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) September 6, 2019

Not only did Tah slip in the build-up to the Netherlands equaliser, he then turned in the goal that first put them in front. It was a seven-minute spell to forget for the Bayer Leverkusen defender.

What’s next?

Group leaders Northern Ireland host Germany in a crunch clash on Monday, the same day Netherlands look to give their campaign another major boost when they travel to Estonia.