Moreno praises Kepa after key Romania save

Spain maintained a 100 per cent Group F record by beating Romania, with goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga earning praise from Robert Moreno.

Robert Moreno hailed Kepa Arrizabalaga after the Spain goalkeeper made a vital late save in Thursday’s 2-1 defeat of Romania in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Spain were clinging on in Bucharest following Diego Llorente’s red card, Florin Andone having reduced the deficit after goals from captain Sergio Ramos and striker Paco Alcacer.

But Kepa brilliantly kept out a George Puscas header in added time to ensure Spain’s perfect record in Group F was extended to five wins from five games.

They are now five points clear at the top of the section after winning what was Moreno’s first game in charge after being named Luis Enrique’s permanent successor.

Spain, who host the Faroe Islands on Sunday, now look certain to qualify after Kepa’s late heroics ensured they retained a dominant position in the pool.

“We are very happy with Kepa,” Moreno told a news conference of the goalkeeper, who he selected in place of Manchester United’s David de Gea.

“He has done very well, but it is something that we will see in the three goalkeepers. We are very happy that he was able to help us in the end, just as each player does his job.

“We had a high-level first half with occasions that we have failed to capitalise on, a second that started unbeatable and then we had to run back. That goal has made them come up.

“The result is what it is. In the first half we have been very good, and in the second part, with the score against them, it is when they have risked a little more. Norway and Sweden will have a difficult time when they come here.”

Ramos, who has scored 10 of the 12 penalties he has taken for Spain, was booked for his celebration as he made a gesture where he pretended to wear spectacles.

“He explained to me that it was confusion,” Moreno clarified. “That he made that gesture to the camera for a nephew who has glasses, that he was not mocking anyone.”