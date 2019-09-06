Ramos tells Spain to be more clinical after Romania scare

Spain have five wins from five in Group F after beating Romania, but Sergio Ramos felt his team could have taken the points more easily.

Sergio Ramos told Spain to show more of a clinical edge after they needed a superb Kepa Arrizabalaga save in stoppage time to complete a 2-1 victory away to Romania in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Ramos opened the scoring from the penalty spot in Bucharest on Thursday, converting his 10th penalty out of 12 attempts from 12 yards for his country, with the in-form Paco Alcacer doubling the lead.

But substitute Florin Andone cut the deficit for Cosmin Contra’s side and Spain had Diego Llorente sent off with 11 minutes remaining after the defender brought down George Puscas.

Kepa then justified his selection over David de Gea when he thrust out a leg to keep out a Puscas header as Spain made it five wins from five in Group F to give coach Robert Moreno victory in his first game since being named Luis Enrique’s permanent successor.

“We knew that it was going to be a complicated scenario,” Ramos said in a post-match interview on Spanish television.

“Any national match has a tremendous difficulty, and it has been that way. Despite having made a great first half to leave with more advantage, it has not been so.

“We must learn to kill these matches, not to reach the end with fear of losing all three points.”

Contento por los puntos en un buen partido y por poder dedicarle el gol a mi sobrino José María. Con gafas o sin ellas, lo importante es la mirada .

Happy for the points and for being able to dedicate my goal to my nephew .#OtroALaCazuela #VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/UJ8k4hQrso — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) September 5, 2019

Ramos was booked by referee Deniz Aytekin for his celebration, the Spain skipper putting his hands to his face to gesture wearing glasses.

“I already talked to the referee,” he explained. “It was to dedicate the goal to my nephew, who also wears glasses to see like me.

“It was to tell him that there is nothing wrong with wearing glasses. I was going to the camera. The referee understood, he apologised and regretted it.”

Maximum points at the halfway stage of the qualifying campaign means Euro 2012 winners Spain are almost assured of their place at next year’s tournament.

But ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Faroe Islands, Ramos told his team not to take their eye off the prize.

“Winning away from home and achieving the goal gives you that peace of mind,” he said.

“But we have not done anything yet because we want to be first in the group and add the 30 points. Now, to rest well and see if our hobby is easier.”