Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of England squad with back injury

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has gone back to Manchester United after failing to shake off a back problem while on England duty.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has left the England squad for the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo due to a back injury.

The 21-year-old, who was called up by Gareth Southgate for the first time following a strong start to his Manchester United career, has returned to his club for treatment.

No replacements will be added to the Three Lions’ squad as they already have Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kieran Trippier available for the right-back spot.

England face Bulgaria at Wembley on September 10 and Kosovo at Southampton’s St Mary’s home three days later.

News of Wan-Bissaka’s injury will concern Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of United’s Premier League clash with Leicester City at Old Trafford on September 14.

Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot are injured and Matteo Darmian left for Parma before the transfer deadline, while Timothy Fosu-Mensah has not recovered fully from knee surgery carried out in April.

It could mean Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo are Solskjaer’s only obvious options at full-back.

Wan-Bissaka has impressed for United since joining from Crystal Palace in a reported £50million deal, despite results having been mixed for the Red Devils during the opening weeks of the campaign

A 4-0 defeat of Chelsea on the first weekend was followed by a 1-1 draw at Wolves, a 2-1 home loss to Palace and a second 1-1 draw at 10-man Southampton.