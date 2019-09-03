Mancini dealt new injury blow as Insigne withdraws from Italy squad

Italy boss Roberto Mancini saw a fourth player forced out of his squad for a Euro 2020 double-header as Lorenzo Insigne returned to Napoli.
Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne has been ruled out of Italy’s plans for their Euro 2020 qualifiers against Armenia and Finland.
The 32-cap player scored in his last two games for the Azzurri against Greece, and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
However, a muscle injury sustained in the 4-3 defeat to Juventus in Serie A on Saturday means he will be unavailable to boss Roberto Mancini for the upcoming internationals.
Italy, who have won all four of their Group J matches so far, play Armenia in Yerevan on Thursday before tackling Finland in Tampere on Sunday.
Mancini has called up Freiburg attacking midfielder Vincenzo Grifo, who has one previous cap, as a replacement.
Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio and Bryan Cristante had previously pulled out, replaced by Lazio’s Francesco Acerbi, Inter’s Danilo D’Ambrosio and Brescia’s Sandro Tonali.