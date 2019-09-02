Euro 2020 qualifiers: Danilo D’Ambrosio added to Italy squad as Mattia De Sciglio pulls out

After losing Giorgio Chiellini to a serious knee injury, Roberto Mancini now has to make do without Mattia De Sciglio.

Italy have called up Danilo D’Ambrosio for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers after Mattia De Sciglio was the second Juventus defender to pull out of the squad.

The right-back limped off with an apparent muscle problem in the 15th minute of Juve’s thrilling 4-3 win over Napoli on Saturday and will miss matches against Armenia and Finland.

His withdrawal further weakens Roberto Mancini’s defensive stocks after Giorgio Chiellini tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a Juve training session.

The Azzurri captain faces a long spell on the sidelines and was replaced in the squad by Lazio defender Francesco Acerbi.

De Sciglio’s replacement, versatile Inter full-back D’Ambrosio, won the most recent of his three caps for Italy in a 3-1 friendly defeat to France in June 2018.