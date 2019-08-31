Acerbi replaces injured Chiellini in Italy squad

Giorgio Chiellini’s knee injury has opened the door to a national team recall for Francesco Acerbi.

Italy have called up Francesco Acerbi to replace the injured Giorgio Chiellini for upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Armenia and Finland.

Azzurri captain Chiellini faces a long spell on the sideline after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a Juventus training session on Friday.

Lazio centre-back Acerbi takes his place in Roberto Mancini’s squad for next week’s two away trips.

The former Sassuolo defender will compete with Armando Izzo, Gianluca Mancini and Alessio Romagnoli for the chance to partner Leonardo Bonucci.

AC Milan skipper Romagnoli replaced Chiellini when the 35-year-old was rested for the 6-0 victory over Liechtenstein in March.

Italy have won each of their four matches in qualifying to sit top of Group J.