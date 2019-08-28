Ramsey withdraws from Wales squad ahead of Euro 2020 qualifier

He has not played a competitive game since April and now Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey has dropped out of the latest Wales squad.

Aaron Ramsey has pulled out of Wales’ squad for their Euro 2020 qualifier against Azerbaijan next month.

The 28-year-old has been recovering from a hamstring injury sustained while playing for Arsenal in April and missed his new side Juventus’ Serie A opener against Parma on Saturday.

He played 20 minutes of the Bianconeri’s pre-season friendly against Triestina on August 17 but will stay in Italy to work on his recovery rather than team up with Ryan Giggs’ squad.

Manchester United youngster Dylan Levitt has been called up from the Under-21 squad to replace Ramsey.

Wales host Azerbaijan on September 6 in Group E before taking on Belarus in a friendly three days later. Giggs’ side sit fourth in their group after away defeats to Croatia and Hungary in June.