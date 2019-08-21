Donyell Malen has featured heavily for PSV in the early stages of this season and is in line to make his Netherlands debut next month.

Ronald Koeman has named uncapped PSV forward Donyell Malen in Netherlands’ provisional squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Germany and Estonia.

The 20-year-old has started seven of PSV’s eight matches this season and is in contention to make his senior international bow next month.

An initial 29-man group has been named for the games against Germany in Hamburg on September 6 and Estonia in Tallinn three days later.

Ajax centre-back Joel Veltman has been recalled by Koeman but there is still no room for Lyon right-back Kenny Tete, who has been used as a sub in Lyon’s first two Ligue 1 matches.

Beaten UEFA Nations League finalists Netherlands also have Liverpool pair Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum in their squad, while Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt are in line to feature in both matches.

Netherlands squad in full:

Marco Bizot (AZ), Jasper Cillessen (Valencia), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord), Jeroen Zoet (PSV); Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Terence Kongolo (Huddersfield), Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Inter); Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona), Davy Propper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Tonny Vilhena (Krasnodar), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool); Ryan Babel (Galatasaray), Steven Berghuis (Feyenoord), Steven Bergwijn (PSV); Luuk de Jong (Sevilla), Donyell Malen (PSV), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Ajax), Wout Weghorst (Wolfsburg).