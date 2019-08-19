The UEFA Euro is just around the corner. Midway next year, twenty-four of the best European teams will compete against each other to be crowned as the best across the continent. And for this battle, they will need new armour! Belgium, led by Eden Hazard, have had their new kits leak online already.

Belgium’s home and away kit for UEFA Euro 2020 have leaked online. The Red Devils will don the iconic red shirt as their home kit while resorting to a blue-grey shirt for their away kit.

The Belgium 2020 Euro home kit will be red in colour and will feature a black and red pattern across the front and back. The shirt will also feature the new Belgian FA logo for the very first time. The collar and the cuffs will feature black along with yellow to pay homage to the Belgian flag.

Black shorts and red socks will complete the look for Eden Hazard and his men.

The Red Devils will ear a grey away shirt during the competition, which will feature a pattern across front and back. Black and red strips will cover the sleeve cuffs while the three Adidas stripes will also be in red. Grey shorts and socks will complete the look.

Belgium have already played four of their Euro 2020 qualifying games and won all four. They are on track to qualify for the competition, which will be played in several countries across Europe.