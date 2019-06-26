Juventus target beats new Real Madrid signing as highest valued Euro U-21 player

The ongoing UEFA U-21 European Championships have some tremendous talent on show, but who is the highest valued out of all of them? We take a look.

The folks at TransferMarkt were able to come up with some intriguing figures in terms of value for the top players in the tournament, and it seems about right.

On top of the charts per the data collected, is highly fancied Federico Chiesa. Juventus have been chasing the Italian for a while now, and his impact is there for all to see.

In fact, Chiesa narrowly beats new Real Madrid signing Luka Jovic to the top of the charts in terms of transfer value, with both locked at 60 million euros.

England have a representative in the top few as well, with James Maddison making the cut at 40 million euros transfer value per the data.

Chiesa has a bright future ahead of him, and the winger will be keen to increase that number from 60 million to a whole lot more if he can guide Italy to the U-21 European crown.

As for Jovic, the Serbian is expected to bang in the goals for Real Madrid, and will have the help of Eden Hazard by his side to aid the accomplishment.