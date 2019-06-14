Serbia sack Krstajic after Ukraine humiliation

The Football Association of Serbia (FSS) parted with Mladen Krstajic on Thursday, with the country six points off the pace in qualifying.

Serbia sacked head coach Mladen Krstajic following their humiliating loss to Ukraine in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Despite boasting Real Madrid recruit Luka Jovic and Ajax star Dusan Tadic, Serbia were routed 5-0 by Ukraine in Lviv on June 7 as pressure increased on Krstajic.

Serbia eased past Lithuania 4-1 on Monday but that was not enough to save Krstajic, with the country third and six points adrift of leaders Ukraine in Euro 2020 Group B qualifying.

“The FSS executive board and coach Mladen Krstajic have terminated cooperation by mutual consent and a decision will be made in the forthcoming period who will take over,” the Football Association of Serbia (FSS) said in a statement on Thursday.

“We thank Krstajic for his efforts and especially on his Nations League accomplishments. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Krstajic – who earned 59 international caps for Serbia – oversaw the nation’s 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia, where they made a group-stage exit.

After replacing Slavoljub Muslin in 2017, Krstajic guided Serbia to top spot in Group 4 of the Nations League League C with four wins and two draws.

However, criticism over the 45-year-old’s tactics and a slow start to Euro 2020 qualifying cost Krstajic his job.