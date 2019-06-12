WATCH: Romelu Lukaku makes a mess of clear cut chance as his ‘famous’ first touch betrays him again

Belgium and Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku has built up a reputation of missing easy chances during his time with the 20-time English champions. He missed another clear cut chance, this time for Belgium, in comical circumstances.

Lukaku was leading the line for Belgium against Scotland when a drilled pass from the right flank found him. He was in acres of space to control and smash it into the net.’

However, he decided to cheekily guide the ball from between his legs into the goal but he only ended up hitting it on his other leg and the ball rolled out. Here’s a video of the incident.

Unreal miss by Lukaku. Outstanding pic.twitter.com/Kl1QaUNAqy — Nooruddean (@BeardedGenius) June 11, 2019

Lukaku did go on to score twice in the match to help Belgium register a 3-0 win. He also commented on his future with United after the match.

“I have a contract with Man United,” said Lukaku, as reported by Goal.

“I’ll speak with my club and my agent Federico Pastorello to make the best decision. I am going to enjoy my holidays with my family now. I know what I’ll do but won’t say it. We’ll see. If I expect a busy summer? Yes.”