Great attitude and a lot of commitment – Deschamps thrilled with France response

Kylian Mbappe scored a landmark goal as France ran riot against Andorra and Didier Deschamps was thrilled with Les Bleus’ display.

France coach Didier Deschamps has hailed his side’s response to their defeat to Turkey after they hammered Andorra 4-0 on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe scored his 100th career goal as Les Bleus returned to the top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group H, with Turkey – who beat Deschamps’ side 2-0 on Saturday – losing 2-1 to Iceland.

Andorra were never likely to present much of a threat, but France showed few signs of complacency, with Wissam Ben Yedder and Florian Thauvin putting the result beyond doubt before half-time after Mbappe’s delightful chip had opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

Kurt Zouma helped himself to a simple tap in on the hour, either side of Antoine Griezmann and Mbappe squandering gilt-edged chances to add more to France’s tally.

And Deschamps, who criticised all of France’s outfield players for their performances in Turkey, had no complaints about his side’s display this time around.

“There was a lot of application even if we would have liked a few more goals,” Deschamps told French television reporters.

“I saw great attitude and a lot of commitment and seriousness.

“We had to adapt very quickly. The group reacted well after a poor match. It sounds simple today but we did very well, we played with a lot of quality and I think that the players enjoyed playing together.

“The players did well. Now we have nine points, and we are going to go after all the points that are possible to get.

“These three points are just as much worth as in other games. Now the players go on holiday with a good feeling, and they need it, because we continue in September.”

France lead the way at the top of Group H, though they are level on points with Turkey and Iceland with three games played.

Les Bleus’ next outing is against Albania on September 7, before they host Andorra three days later.