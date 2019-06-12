Italy 2 Bosnia-Herzegovina 1: Insigne sparks Azzurri fightback

Edin Dzeko opened the scoring but Bosnia-Herzegovina were unable to contain Lorenzo Insigne as Italy prevailed on home soil.

Lorenzo Insigne inspired Italy to a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over battling Bosnia-Herzegovina in an absorbing Euro 2020 qualifier in Turin on Tuesday.

Napoli star Insigne volleyed in a brilliant equaliser soon after the interval and provided the pass for Marco Verratti’s decisive 86th-minute strike as Roberto Mancini’s men extended their winning run to five matches.

Edin Dzeko had given the impressive visitors a 32nd-minute lead – the first goal conceded by the Azzurri since October – and their performance merited at least a point.

It was not to be, though, as Robert Prosinecki’s side lost ground on the top two in Group J, in which Italy have taken maximum points from their opening four matches.

Bullish from the beginning, Bosnia-Herzegovina might have been ahead as early as the 18th minute had Leonardo Bonucci not dived to brilliantly block Edin Visca’s shot.

Dzeko provided the pass for that chance and roles were reversed for the opener, the captain turning home after winger Visca broke to the byline.

Italy restored parity in stunning style just over three minutes after the restart as Insigne lashed a first-time volley into the bottom-left corner from Federico Bernardeschi’s corner.

Bosnia-Herzegovina bounced straight back onto the front foot with Giorgio Chiellini nodding an Eldar Civic header off the line, before Salvatore Sirigu thwarted Visca.

Chiellini’s aerial prowess almost paid dividends at the other end in the 72nd minute, but Ibrahim Sehic positioned himself well to parry.

Italy funnelled their attack through one man, however, and Insigne unsurprisingly had a say in the winner, finding midfielder Verratti free in the box for a measured, curling finish into the bottom-right corner.