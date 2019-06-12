Germany evoke memories of Brazil thrashing with five goals in first half

Marco Reus led Germany in the first half against Estonia, as they scored five in the opening 45 minutes for the first time since 2014.

Germany scored five goals in the first half of a game for the first time since crushing Brazil 7-1 at the 2014 World Cup during Tuesday’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia.

Joachim Low’s side stunned world football when they beat tournament hosts Brazil at the Mineirao to secure a spot in the final five years ago, eventually going on to lift the trophy.

Things have not always been plain sailing since, as they disappointed as defending champions at last year’s World Cup, but they look to be getting back to their best, with Tuesday’s game evidence of that.

Marco Reus got Die Mannschaft off to a fine start with an easy finish in the 10th minute, and that was soon followed by a similarly straightforward goal courtesy of Serge Gnabry.

It was 3-0 with 20 minutes played – Leon Goretzka finding the bottom-left corner with a glancing header, and an Ilkay Gundogan penalty extended the advantage.

Reus got his second late in the half with a gorgeous 30-yard free-kick which found the top-right corner, capping a remarkable display in the opening 45 minutes.

Victory will see Germany continue their 100 per cent start to Euro 2020 qualifying.