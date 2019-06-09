Captain Hugo Lloris says the France players must each consider themselves responsible for the Euro 2020 qualifier defeat to Turkey

Captain Hugo Lloris wants every France player to examine the role they played in letting Turkey beat the world champions.

Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under scored in Konya on Saturday as France’s European Championship qualifying campaign was hit by a jarring 2-0 defeat.

Les Bleus were at full strength, with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann in their ranks.

After a poor collective display from the World Cup winners, goalkeeper Lloris says the France players should consider what more they could have contributed.

“We’ve no excuse,” Lloris said. “I think there’s nobody to blame more than any other. We should all feel responsible for this defeat.

“The only thing we can think about is there are seven games in front of us. We’re used to complicated qualifying campaigns and this will be the case again.”

Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris was quoted by L’Equipe as adding: “When I say that everyone should feel responsible, I hope that everyone asks questions of themselves, whatever their status in the team, whatever their age.”

For France, the match was the first in 10 years in which they failed to produce a shot on target.