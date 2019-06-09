France set 10-year low in terrible Turkey performance

France failed to have a shot on target in a 2-0 defeat to Turkey, the first time in 10 years they have been so poor in front of goal.

France may be the world champions but they failed to muster a single shot on target in a one-sided Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Turkey on Saturday.

Turkey won 2-0 thanks to first-half strikes from Kaan Ayhan and Cengiz Under but in truth the margin could have been far greater in a surprisingly poor outing for Didier Deschamps’ men.

For France, the match was the first in 10 years that they had not produced a shot on target. That was despite 559 passes of the ball, compared to Turkey’s 322.

Turkey were far more clinical, producing 11 shots, six of which were on target in the win that sent them three points clear at the top of Group H.

Making the statistic even more remarkable was the fact that nine of the 11 players who started in France’s 2018 World Cup final win over Croatia also started in Konya.