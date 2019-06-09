Belgium 3 Kazakhstan 0: Hazard stars as Red Devils cruise

Dries Mertens, Timothy Castagne and Romelu Lukaku scored as Belgium earned a routine with over Kazakhstan, with Eden Hazard instrumental.

Real Madrid new boy Eden Hazard helped Belgium on their way to an easy 3-0 win over Kazakhstan in Brussels in Euro 2020 qualification.

The hosts made it three wins from three games in Group I thanks to goals from Dries Mertens, Timothy Castagne and Romelu Lukaku.

Hazard was playing his first match since leaving Chelsea for Real Madrid and teed up the opening goal with a typical piece of sharp movement and a precise cross from the right flank.

Mertens was the recipient of Hazard’s service and he turned provider as Castagne made it 2-0 soon after and Lukaku put the game beyond any doubt early in the second half.

To the delight of 36,000 at the King Baudouin Stadium, Belgium dominated throughout and only had to wait until the 11th minute for the opener, Mertens fortunate as his shot from Hazard’s delivery took a telling deflection over goalkeeper Dmytro Nepohodov.

It was already clear Nepohodov was in for a busy night, after earlier efforts from Axel Witsel and Kevin De Bruyne, and the Belgium lead was doubled when Mertens found space on the left and his cross was headed home emphatically by defender Timothy Castagne, who celebrated his first international goal.

Witsel, Lukaku and Mertens all rained shots at the Kazakhstan goal before Jan Vertonghen put a difficult chance over the bar and De Bruyne rattled the crossbar as Belgium threatened a rout.

They made sure of the points in the 50th minute. Mertens cut in from the right flank and curling a left-footed shot against the base of the far post but the ball bounced out straight to Lukaku, who prodded into an empty net for the easiest goal of his Belgium career.