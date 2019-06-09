Estonia 1 Northern Ireland 2: Magennis’ late strikes earn dramatic win

Northern Ireland were heading for defeat against Estonia until Josh Magennis came off the bench to score twice in their 2-1 win in Tallinn.

Estonia skipper Konstantin Vassiljev’s first-half free-kick appeared to have done enough for the hosts to claim all three points, but a Conor Washington strike deflected off Magennis to level the scores in the 77th minute and the latter sealed the victory three minutes later.

The late turnaround in Tallinn keeps Northern Ireland’s 100 per cent start to qualifying alive and ends their winless away run, which spanned seven matches heading into this contest.

Michael O’Neill’s side are now six points clear at the top of Group C, but all of the four sides below them still have games in hand.

Estonia opened the scoring through Vassiljev’s free-kick, which Bailey Peacock-Farrell failed to keep out down to his left after it was curled around the wall.

The home side thought they had a second goal six minutes before half-time, only for Madis Vihmann’s header to be controversially ruled out for an alleged foul on Peacock-Farrell when attacking the ball.

Northern Ireland grew into the match and went close through Liam Boyce’s wayward header on the edge of the six-yard box.

Vassiljev struck a fierce shot against the crossbar after 53 minutes but Northern Ireland’s pressure eventually told as Washington’s shot struck Magennis and deflected past Sergei Lepmets.

Magennis completed the comeback with 10 minutes to go by guiding Jordan Jones’s cross over the line with a delicate touch, much to the delight of the travelling supporters.

Estonia nearly hit back late on through a couple of Artjom Dmitrijev openings, but he was denied by Peacock-Farrell from the first of them and directed the other one wide of the target.