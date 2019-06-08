Montenegro sack Serbian coach Tumbakovic for missing Kosovo match

Ljubisa Tumbakovic has been sacked by Montenegro after the Serbian head coach missed their Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo.

Montenegro have sacked their Serbian head coach Ljubisa Tumbakovic after he refused to take charge of their Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo on Friday.

Tumbakovic reportedly came under pressure from fan groups in his home nation, which does not recognise Kosovo’s independence, attained in 2008.

The meeting in Podgorica finished 1-1, while Montenegro’s Serbian-born duo of Mirko Ivanic and Filip Stojkovic were also absent.

A statement from the Football Association of Montenegro (FSCG) read: “The executive board held an extraordinary session due to events surrounding the national team before the third qualifying round for Euro 2020 against Kosovo.

“The members of the board made a unanimous decision to replace Ljubisa Tumbakovic for deciding not to lead the team in the game, which is an unpleasant surprise and a breach of professional obligations defined by the contract.

“Members of the executive committee expressed enormous regret that pressures from individual circles had forced Filip Stojkovic and Mirko Ivanic not to appear in this important match for the national team.

“Things which have nothing to do with sports have defeated sports and football on this occasion.”

Montenegro continue their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign away to the Czech Republic on Monday, the FSCG confirming that Miodrag Dzudovic and Dragoje Lekovic will be in charge.