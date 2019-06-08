WATCH: Manchester City player kisses interviewer after Euro 2020 qualifier

Manchester City starlet Oleksandr Zinchenko was so happy with Ukraine’s 5-0 victory over Serbia in the Euro 2020 qualifiers that he kissed a reporter who interviewed him after the match.

Zinchenko, 22, can be seen in the video here pulling the reporter close to him and kissing her on the cheek before walking away as she asked him a question following Ukraine’s resounding 5-0 victory over Serbia.

Zinchenko kisses a reporter and she loved it 😂 pic.twitter.com/l2WpbM4gBn — City Chief (@City_Chief) June 8, 2019

Ukraine were ruthless in exploting Serbia’s ill-advised 3-5-2 formation as braces from Viktor Tsyhankov and Yevhen Konoplyanka helped them to a huge win in a Group B Euro 2020 qualifying match.

Zinchenko started in midfield and played the full 90 minutes.

The Ukranian starlet has also broken through into the Manchester City first team this season, going on to make 14 Premier League appearances and 29 appearances in all competitions.

His only goal of the season for the English Champions came in the 9-0 first leg EFL Cup semifinal demolition of Burton Albion.

Zinchenko, who normally plays in midfield of attack for his country and in the youth setup, often times was slotted in at left back in Manchester City’s senior team due to Benjamin Mendy’s injury woes.

The player then went on to state that he would like to continue in that position to give the Frenchman competition and force himself into Pep Guardiola’s plans.