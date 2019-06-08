Faroe Islands 1 Spain 4: Ramos continues goalscoring run in comfortable road win

Sergio Ramos’ sixth goal in seven internationals saw Spain beat Faroe Islands 4-1 and make it three wins from three in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Spain captain Sergio Ramos continued his incredible run of scoring form with another goal in his side’s 4-1 win over Faroe Islands in Euro 2020 qualifying on Friday.

Ramos made it six goals in his last seven Spain appearances with a fifth-minute header in what was a routine win in Torshavn.

Jesus Navas then got in on the act and although Klaemint Olsen produced an unlikely response for the hosts, a bizarre own goal from Faroe Islands goalkeeper Teitur Gestsson restored Spain’s two-goal lead in the 33rd minute.

Jose Gaya added his name to the scoresheet in the second half as Group F table-toppers Spain made it three wins from as many matches in their bid to reach next year’s showpiece event.

122 – Sergio Ramos has won 122 games for Spain, more than any other player for Spanish team ever. Winner pic.twitter.com/afsrhfSI2o — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 7, 2019

Faroe Islands entered the fixture with two wins from their last four home internationals but the visit of Spain – ranked ninth, 93 places above their opponents – was always going to be challenging.

Ramos gave his side a great start, the skipper nodding in Isco’s cross after a short corner caught the Faroe Islands defence by surprise. He then narrowly missed out on a second as Atli Gregersen headed off the line, but Spain did not have to wait long to add to their account.

And it was no surprise that Navas – who continually caused problems down the right – provided the goal, the speedy winger producing a stylish finish that capped a flowing team move.

The action was not completely one-sided, though, Faroe Islands producing a response on the half-hour mark when Olsen reacted quickest to Odmar Faero’s goalbound header and prodded in despite the close attention of Gaya.

Spain’s riposte was swift as the influential Isco, who curled an effort against the post, saw the rebound hit the foot of Gestsson and bounce in.

It was a cruel blow for the hosts but Gestsson did his best to atone, making a smart stop to deny Isco before he reacted sharply to keep out another own goal just before the break.

The Faroes could have pulled another goal back but Viljormur Davidsen’s left-footed effort was kept out by Kepa before Spain added a fourth through Gaya’s delightful 71st-minute chip, scored with the outside of his left foot as Gestsson charged off his line, to end any lingering hope of a remarkable comeback.

What does it mean?: Spain remain the team to beat

Spain are not the side they once were and rival nations in Group F, such as Sweden and Romania, may have hoped the 2010 world champions would drop points in the early stages of Euro 2020 qualifying.

A late goal from Ramos in a 2-1 home win over Norway in March set Spain on their way, though, and with three wins from three, they look set to top the group.

Isco pulls the strings

Eden Hazard’s now-confirmed move to Real Madrid could see a host of top European clubs try and prise Isco away from the Spanish capital.

The 27-year-old caught the eye at regular intervals in this clash and was a constant threat with his clever passing in the final third and eye for goal.

Gestsson’s moment to forget

While the goalkeeper did make some good saves, he did not react quickly to Isco’s shot that ended in the third goal.

It came at a pivotal moment, too, just three minutes after the Faroe Islands had scored, and effectively ended the hosts’ chances of getting an unlikely result.

What’s next?

Spain face a much tougher test on Monday, hosting the only other unbeaten side in Group F, Sweden, in Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu.

Faroe Islands do not have to travel, though, the minnows playing again in Torshavn on Monday, this time against Norway.