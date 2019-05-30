Ivan Rakitic and Ante Rebic were ruled out of Croatia’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Wales.

Croatia will be without stars Ivan Rakitic and Ante Rebic for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifier against Wales.

Barcelona midfielder Rakitic and Eintracht Frankfurt’s Rebic were ruled out due to leg and knee injuries respectively, the Croatian Football Federation (HNS) announced.

The 2018 World Cup runners-up will host Wales on June 8 before taking on Tunisia in a friendly three days later.

“We have jointly made the decision that Rakitic will not play,” Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He has had problems with his leg, it reoccurred in the Copa del Rey final and he won’t be ready for Wales and won’t play against Tunisia either.

“I believe in all the players in my squad, they can replace him with quality.”

The injuries are a blow to Croatia, who won one and lost one of their opening two matches in Group E.