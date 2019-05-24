Montenegro will have to play their next competitive fixture behind closed doors after UEFA rejected their appeal.

UEFA has dismissed an appeal from the Football Association of Montenegro over a one-game ban handed out for racist behaviour by their supporters in the Euro 2020 qualifier against England.

Montenegro were ordered to play their next competitive home fixture behind closed doors, as well as display a banner with the wording ‘#EqualGame’ following incidents during the fixture on March 25.

England players Callum Hudson-Odoi, Danny Rose and Raheem Sterling were subjected to racist chanting during their side’s 5-1 victory in Podgorica.

While Montenegro challenged the outcome of an Ethics and Disciplinary Body hearing on April 26, UEFA upheld the initial punishments, including a €20,000 fine for setting off fireworks, throwing of objects, crowd disturbances and the blocking of stairways.

Meanwhile, UEFA announced Bosnia-Herzegovina’s appeal against a two-game suspension for Miralem Pjanic was partially upheld.

The Juventus midfielder was shown a straight red card for a challenge in the second half of the 2-2 Group J draw with Greece on March 26.

However, Pjanic’s ban has been halved, meaning he will only miss the trip to Finland on June 8 before returning for the clash with Italy three days later.