Swansea’s James pulls out of Wales squad after father’s death

Reported Manchester United target Daniel James has withdrawn from Wales’ training camp after his father died suddenly.

Daniel James has withdrawn from Wales’ training camp in Portugal following the death of his father.

Swansea City offered condolences to their 21-year-old winger in a statement on Twitter.

“Everyone at Swansea City has been saddened to hear of the sudden passing of Daniel James’ father,” it read.

“Everyone at the football club send their condolences and our thoughts are with Daniel and his family at this sad time.”

James, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, enjoyed a breakthrough campaign at Swansea this season – scoring four goals and laying on seven assists in 33 Championship appearances.

Ryan Giggs’ Wales squad are in training ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers in Croatia and Hungary next month.