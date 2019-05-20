Scotland appoint Kilmarnock boss Clarke

After securing European football for Kilmarnock, Steve Clarke has been appointed as Scotland head coach.

Clarke replaces Alex McLeish, who was sacked last month after a poor start to qualifying for Euro 2020 which included a humiliating 3-0 loss away to Kazakhstan.

The former West Brom boss was appointed by Kilmarnock in October 2017 and enjoyed an impressive first full season at Rugby Park last term, leading them to third spot in the Scottish Premiership and a place in the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Clarke won both the PFA Scotland and Scottish Football Writers’ Association manager of the year awards for the 2018-19 campaign.

Scotland are assured of at least a play-off place in qualifying for next year’s Euros, having won promotion from their Nations League group.

They are one of four teams level on three points in the race for the two automatic qualification spots in Group I. Clarke’s first games in charge come in qualifiers at home to Cyprus on June 8 and away to Belgium three days later.

“It is an honour to be appointed Scotland national head coach and I will undertake those responsibilities with pride and commitment,” said Clarke/

“I firmly believe we have a talented group of players who can achieve success on the international stage. I look forward to working with them and helping them to fulfil those ambitions.

“I appreciate the Scotland supporters have waited a long time for the national team to qualify for a major tournament. Now we have a Women’s World Cup to look forward to in France this summer and it’s my motivation to emulate the success of Shelley Kerr and her squad by leading us to Euro 2020.

“I believe we can qualify and look forward to that journey with the players and the fans, starting against Cyprus and Belgium next month.”